(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has recently released new footage showcasing the use of first-person view (FPV) drones in targeting Ukrainian military positions and equipment. The dramatic footage highlights drone strikes conducted near the village of Spornoye, located in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic.



The video captures the precise strikes on Ukrainian pickup trucks, some of which were hit while traveling along roads. Additionally, the footage includes FPV drones targeting Ukrainian positions within partially destroyed buildings, demonstrating their ability to navigate through small openings with remarkable accuracy before detonating.



In recent months, FPV drones have emerged as a crucial asset on the battlefield for both Russian and Ukrainian forces. These devices have become central to frontline operations, with both sides claiming technological or tactical advantages in their use. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov revealed that Moscow has significantly increased its FPV drone production, with nearly 4,000 units being supplied to troops daily.



FPV drones are typically lightweight, single-use quadcopters equipped to carry various payloads, including munitions similar to those used in shoulder-mounted grenade launchers or mortar mines. These payloads can either detonate upon impact or be remotely triggered. The versatility of FPV drones has led to their application in various roles, including striking armored vehicles, fortifying positions, deploying mines, and even targeting individual soldiers. Recently, they have also been adapted as light aerial interceptors, capable of engaging larger bombers and surveillance drones.



The increased deployment and capabilities of FPV drones on both sides of the conflict reflect their growing importance in modern warfare, underscoring the technological advancements and tactical shifts occurring in the ongoing conflict.

