Central Bank of Yemen reverses previous decisions in response to tensions de-escalation

(MENAFN) The Central of Yemen, located in the interim capital of Aden, announced on Tuesday evening that it has reversed its previous decisions to cease dealings with six non-compliant banks.



This marks the bank's first official statement following the announcement by UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, that the warring parties in Yemen have agreed to de-escalate tensions.



Ahmed Al-Maabki, the governor of the Central Bank of Yemen in Aden, submitted his resignation to the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council just hours after the UN envoy disclosed the agreement. However, his resignation was initially rejected, and he continued to serve in his role.



The Central Bank of Yemen in Aden published a “clarification notice” on its official website, which said: “The Central Bank of Yemen confirms that it is working within the framework of the state’s general policies and orientations and respecting its commitments, including the Yemeni government’s commitments within the framework of what was announced by the UN envoy to Yemen on July 23.”



He further mentioned: "The bank cancelled the recent decisions against banks, in implementation of these obligations and in response to the efforts of brothers, friends and international efforts to make way for reaching sustainable solutions that preserve the banking sector, lift the suffering from the shoulders of the Yemeni people, and protect their capabilities and savings."



He also said: "We, in the leadership of the Central Bank of Yemen, affirm our respect for the international commitments of the Republic of Yemen and deal with them seriously in a manner that does not conflict with the provisions of the constitution and applicable laws, including the applicable laws and instructions and standards of commitment to combating money laundering and financing terrorism, in order to preserve the banking sector and the investments and savings of Yemenis in all governorates of the Republic."

