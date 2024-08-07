India appends air, rail trips with Bangladesh

(MENAFN) India has taken decisive measures to address the escalating political unrest in Bangladesh by suspending air and rail travel between the two countries. This move follows significant unrest in Bangladesh, where mass student protests over perceived discriminatory job quotas have led to the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



On Monday, Indian Railways announced the suspension of cross-border rail services, including the Maitree Express and the Bandhan Express, which are key links between India and Bangladesh. This decision comes as part of a broader response to the ongoing crisis across the border.



In addition to rail service suspensions, Indian airlines, including the national carrier Air India and budget airline IndiGo, have canceled all flights to and from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. These cancellations are aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and preventing any potential disruptions due to the volatile situation in Bangladesh.



The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) is significantly increasing its presence along the 4,000-kilometer border shared with Bangladesh. Acting Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary, along with senior BSF officials, has traveled to Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, which constitutes over half of the border with Bangladesh. From there, they will oversee and coordinate India's response to the unfolding crisis.



In the Indian capital of New Delhi, police are on high alert for potential disturbances around the High Commission of Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi embassy located in the diplomatic district of Chanakyapuri. There are concerns that the embassy could become a target for protesters, particularly after the recent visit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.



The suspension of travel and heightened security measures reflect India's concerns about potential spillover effects from the political instability in Bangladesh. As the situation develops, India is taking steps to safeguard its interests and ensure stability in the region.

