American forces finish exit from Niger

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States officially concluded its withdrawal from Niger, marking the end of its counterterrorism operations in the West African nation. This move represents a significant shift in the region’s security dynamics, as the Pentagon and Nigerien authorities confirmed the departure of American forces from Air Base 201 in Agadez.



The coordinated withdrawal, which began on May 19, was carried out in accordance with conditions mutually agreed upon by the United States and Nigerien governments. Both the United States Department of Defense and the Nigerien of National Defense released a joint statement detailing the completion of the evacuation, while also noting that coordination would continue in the coming weeks to ensure all aspects of the withdrawal are finalized as planned.



The decision to withdraw American forces follows a significant change in Niger's political landscape. In July 2023, a military coup led to a new government taking power, which subsequently terminated a long-standing defense agreement with Washington. This decade-old agreement had allowed approximately 1,000 United States military personnel to be stationed in Niger to assist in counterterrorism efforts against jihadist groups operating in the region.



Niger’s new leadership, which came to power through the coup, criticized the United States for allegedly failing to adequately address militant threats and for attempting to influence the country's choice of international allies. Additionally, the military government has also cut ties with France, Niger's former colonial ruler, resulting in the expulsion of all French troops from the country late last year.



The withdrawal of United States forces from Niger underscores the shifting alliances and the evolving security environment in West Africa, where the impact of past conflicts and ongoing instability continue to shape regional dynamics.

