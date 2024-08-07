(MENAFN) In recent developments, Ukraine has firmly rejected allegations that it was involved in a attack in Mali that resulted in the deaths of both Malian and Russian Wagner Group contractors. The West African nation’s decision to sever relations with Ukraine, announced on Sunday, has been labeled by Kiev as a premature reaction lacking in factual basis.



The Malian transitional government’s decision to cut ties with Ukraine came in response to comments from Ukrainian officials who had expressed support for Tuareg militants. These were responsible for a fatal attack in late July on a military convoy in Tinzaouaten, a village near the Algerian border. The assault led to numerous casualties among Malian defense forces and Wagner contractors, and resulted in the destruction of several trucks.



On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing regret over Mali’s abrupt decision to sever diplomatic relations. The ministry criticized Bamako for not conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and for failing to provide any concrete evidence linking Ukraine to the attack.



The controversy began when Andrey Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence service (GUR), appeared on Ukrainian television and claimed that his agency had supplied critical information to the rebels, which contributed to the success of their operation. This statement, which was posted by Ukraine’s embassy in Senegal on its Facebook page, was later removed. Yusov’s remarks, coupled with the subsequent comment from Ukrainian Ambassador Yury Pivovarov indicating that there would be further developments, were viewed by Bamako as supportive of terrorism in the Sahel region.



Mali’s government expressed profound shock over these statements, branding them as subversive and indicative of Ukraine’s alleged endorsement of terrorist activities in Africa. The sharp diplomatic rift highlights the ongoing tensions and complexities in international relations, especially regarding the sensitive issue of terrorism and regional conflicts.

