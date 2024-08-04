(MENAFN) London are investigating allegations that Will Lewis, the newly appointed CEO of The Washington Post, was involved in a significant cover-up related to the phone hacking scandal that erupted in Britain in 2011. The investigation was brought to light on Wednesday by former British Prime Gordon Brown, who served from 2007 to 2010, through an opinion piece published in The Guardian.



The hacking scandal, centered around the now-defunct News of the World tabloid, was a major controversy involving illegal phone tapping by journalists under the ownership of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation. Brown’s call for an investigation comes after he accused Lewis of being complicit in the destruction of crucial evidence, including millions of emails, while Lewis was an executive at Murdoch’s United Kingdom media company.



In response to Brown’s allegations, The Washington Post confirmed that British police have established a "special enquiry team" to scrutinize the claims. The investigation into the phone hacking, which began as early as 2005, uncovered that News of the World journalists had illegally accessed the voicemails of celebrities, politicians, members of the British royal family, and ordinary citizens. One of the most disturbing revelations was the hacking of the phone of a missing schoolgirl, who was later found murdered.



The public outcry over these revelations led to a high-profile trial, resulting in several notable resignations, including Rupert Murdoch stepping down as director of News Corporation, and the eventual closure of the News of the World in 2011.



Gordon Brown, who suspects that he was a target of tabloid hacking during his tenure as prime minister, has criticized Lewis for his alleged role in the scandal. Brown claims to have direct experience with the investigative methods employed by Lewis, who took over as publisher and CEO of The Washington Post in January of this year.



In summary, while the United States faces mounting budgetary pressures, efforts are being intensified to both support Ukraine and encourage the country to enhance its own financial capabilities.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514886