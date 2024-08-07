South Africa enters complex phase of political transition

(MENAFN) South Africa is entering a complex phase of transition as President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration adjusts to the realities of a of National Unity (GNU) following the national held on May 2. The electoral outcome necessitated a power-sharing arrangement, compelling Ramaphosa’s party, the African National (ANC), to collaborate with a diverse coalition of opposition parties that have starkly differing views on international policy and national governance.



To manage this intricate coalition, Ramaphosa has been meticulously curating his international relations strategy while navigating the challenges of a multi-party government. The newly formed cabinet, unveiled in early July after extended negotiations between the ANC and ten other coalition partners, now consists of 32 positions. Out of the 11 parties within the GNU, seven have secured representation in this cabinet.



The ANC retains control over 20 key portfolios, including those of finance, justice, presidency, police, and defense. However, the coalition also includes eleven ministers and ten deputy ministers from parties outside the ANC, reflecting the diverse nature of the new government. The coalition partners are the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Good Party, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, and the United Africans Transformation (UAT).



This power-sharing arrangement presents significant challenges for the ANC, South Africa's oldest liberation movement, which now faces a delicate balancing act between left and right-wing policies. The coalition’s varied perspectives on international relations and domestic issues will require careful negotiation and compromise to ensure stable governance and effective policy implementation during this transitional period.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527059