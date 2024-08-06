Sabbioni Branding By Paul Robb Wins Gold In A' Graphics, Illustration And Visual Communication Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Robb's Innovative Branding Project for Grafiche Sabbioni Earns Top Honors in International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of graphic design, has announced that Sabbioni Branding by Paul Robb has been selected as the Winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional creativity, technical prowess, and impact of Robb's work for Grafiche Sabbioni, an Italian commercial printer celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Sabbioni Branding stands out as a prime example of how effective design can elevate a brand's identity and communicate its core values. By creating a vibrant, robust visual language that highlights Grafiche Sabbioni's commitment to sustainability and traditional print processes, Robb has demonstrated the power of design to align with and advance industry standards and practices. This innovative branding system not only commemorates a significant milestone but also positions Grafiche Sabbioni as a leader in eco-friendly printing solutions.

Drawing inspiration from traditional printing techniques like letterpress and linotype, Robb skillfully fused these elements with modern typography to create a contemporary aesthetic. The project's hallmark is its 100% sustainable approach, utilizing recycled materials, water-based inks, and minimal paper waste. These choices not only reflect Grafiche Sabbioni's values but also showcase the potential for environmentally conscious design to make a meaningful impact.

As a Gold Winner in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards, Sabbioni Branding sets a new standard for excellence in the industry. This recognition serves as a testament to Paul Robb's expertise and vision, as well as an inspiration for designers worldwide to push the boundaries of sustainable design. The project's success is poised to influence future trends and encourage more brands to prioritize eco-friendly practices without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.

Sabbioni Branding was designed by Paul Henry Robb, who served as the Creative Director, and Moira Bartoloni.

About Paul Robb
Paul Robb is a Creative Director and Type designer with over 30 years of experience, serving as a Professor of Graphic design at the University of Perugia and a Professor on the MA Brand design course of the Academia of Perugia. As the Creative Director of Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio, Robb focuses on transforming brands and businesses through expressive and authentic work that balances creative design and technology. In 2020, he founded S6 Foundry, an independent contemporary digital type foundry crafting retail typefaces for digital and print applications.

About Grafiche Sabbioni
Grafiche Sabbioni is an Italian-based commercial printer that combines tradition, experience, and innovation. With over sixty years of experience, the company has maintained a family-oriented approach in managing their work and relationships with employees and customers. Grafiche Sabbioni embraces the challenges of each new day, emphasizing technology and environmental sustainability in their business practices.

About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to exceed expectations in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as originality, technical excellence, and social impact.

About A' Design Award
The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of graphic design and visual communication. Attracting entries from visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, with the ultimate aim of creating a better world. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and continues to inspire and celebrate innovation across all industries and countries.

