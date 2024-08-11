India resets relations with Maldives following row over China standing point
8/11/2024 8:23:32 AM
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in the Maldives for an official visit aimed at mending diplomatic relations strained earlier this year under the new Maldivian government led by President Mohamed Muizzu. This visit marks Jaishankar's first trip to the island nation since the relationship between the two countries soured over issues related to India's military presence and China's growing influence in the Maldives.
Relations between New Delhi and Malé began to deteriorate when President Muizzu ordered the withdrawal of Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, who had been involved in operating surveillance aircraft. This move was soon followed by a military agreement between the Maldives and China in March. The Indian personnel were replaced with civilians, leading to heightened tensions between the two nations.
During his visit, Jaishankar focused on reviewing and strengthening defense and security cooperation. Notably, he announced the introduction of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the Maldives, alongside the implementation of RuPay cards. This initiative will facilitate transactions in Indian rupees, enhancing convenience for tourists from India, who have been a significant source of visitors to the Maldives.
Tensions also escalated earlier this year when Indian tourists began boycotting the Maldives following disparaging remarks made by Muizzu's ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of India's Lakshadweep islands as a tourist alternative. The remarks led to the suspension of the ministers after India expressed its displeasure. This diplomatic friction underscored the challenges in India-Maldives relations amid the backdrop of shifting geopolitical alliances.
