Serbian leader claims he has gotten coup caution from Russia

(MENAFN) On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed that Russia had issued a warning about a potential coup attempt in Serbia. Speaking to journalists, Vucic disclosed that the alert came through official Russian channels and that Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) is actively investigating the threat. The president assured that the situation is under control and there is no immediate cause for concern.



While Vucic did not specify the origin or the individuals behind the alleged threat, he emphasized that Serbia is progressing and will not be impeded by such attempts. The announcement coincides with the anticipation of large-scale protests in the Serbian capital this weekend.



Reports from Serbian news sources indicate that Russian security services alerted Vucic to planned riots aimed at destabilizing the government. The Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti claimed to have obtained a “color revolution handbook” associated with the upcoming ecological protests. This document, according to the newspaper, outlines strategies similar to those used in color revolutions in other countries and suggests that the protests may be influenced by external powers, though no specific entities were named.



The forthcoming protests are related to ongoing tensions over a controversial lithium mining project. In July, eco-activists clashed with the government over the project, which has sparked significant public debate. Last month, the Serbian government granted a license to British-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto to develop what is expected to be Europe’s largest lithium mine in the Jadar region of western Serbia.

