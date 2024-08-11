Russian MOD announces Ukrainian assaults from Black Sea get thwarted

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has announced the successful thwarting of two significant Ukrainian military operations. On Friday, Russian forces intercepted an attempted amphibious assault near Kherson and destroyed a fleet of sea drones approaching Crimea.



In the Black Sea, the Russian military detected and neutralized a series of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) targeting the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol. Combat camera footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense showcased the destruction of these sea drones, with the official statement confirming the elimination of seven unmanned boats.



Simultaneously, Ukrainian commandos launched a landing operation at the Kinburn Peninsula, which overlooks the Dnieper River’s mouth. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that four boats carrying a sabotage and reconnaissance team attempted to disembark early Friday. Supported by covering fire from two of the boats, the Ukrainian troops stormed the beach but encountered severe difficulties. They faced immediate casualties from sea mines and were later "eliminated by small-arms fire" after reaching the shore. Their retreat was further impeded by Russian artillery and anti-tank missiles, resulting in the loss of two boats. According to Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo, three boats and twelve Ukrainian saboteurs were lost in the operation.



Moscow identified the attackers as members of the Maritime Special Operations Center of the Ukrainian Navy, based in Odessa. The Ukrainian forces have recently intensified their efforts with drone attacks on Sevastopol, the Crimean Bridge, and commando raids on Kinburn and Cape Tarankhut, aiming to display their actions and claim victories through social media.

