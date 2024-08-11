Denmark announces plans to tighten border controls amid gang violence

(MENAFN) Denmark has announced plans to enhance border controls with Sweden in response to a surge in gang-related violence that has increasingly affected the country. The Danish Justice revealed that will step up their checks on trains traveling across the Oresund Strait, the vital link between Malmö, Sweden, and Copenhagen, Denmark. Additionally, there will be a significant increase in camera surveillance along the border.



Justice Peter Hummelgaard explained that the enhanced security measures aim not only to bolster safety but also to thwart the entry of what he described as "hired Swedish child soldiers." These young individuals, he said, have been brought to Denmark by local criminal gangs to execute tasks related to ongoing gang conflicts. Since April, there have been 25 recorded incidents of Danish gangs employing these "child soldiers," with three shootings involving Swedish teenagers occurring in the past two weeks.



Hummelgaard's comments highlight the alarming trend of Swedish gangs using minors to carry out violent acts, a practice that is reportedly on the rise. According to a Financial Times report, Swedish criminal organizations frequently exploit children for such activities due to the lighter legal penalties they face if caught.



The increased border controls come amid a broader context of escalating gang violence in Sweden, which has seen a disturbing increase in shootings and bombings in recent years. The Danish government’s decision to tighten border security reflects growing concerns over the spillover effects of this violence into neighboring countries.

