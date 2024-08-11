Lawyer criticizes Germany over taking wrong lessons from Holocaust

(MENAFN) On August 6, a Berlin court imposed a EUR600 fine on Ava Moayeri for chanting “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free,” a decision criticized by her lawyer, Alexander Gorski, as a serious blow to freedom of expression in Germany. This case highlights a troubling trend: the misuse of Holocaust memory to shield Israel from criticism and scrutinize those advocating for Palestinian rights.



The ruling, delivered by Judge Birgit Balzer, has been criticized for its weak and ethically dubious reasoning. Balzer justified the sentence by invoking the Holocaust, despite Moayeri’s clear stance against violence and her support for Palestinian victims of Israeli actions. The judgment suggests a broader issue in Western attitudes towards Israel, where criticism is often stifled under the pretext of protecting Holocaust memory.



Critics argue that this approach distorts historical lessons and undermines genuine advocacy for human rights. By conflating support for Palestinians with antisemitism, the ruling reflects a troubling tendency to prioritize Israeli interests over ethical and legal principles.

