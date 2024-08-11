Burjeel Holding reveals 10.4 percent revenue growth, net profit increase for H1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Burjeel Holdings Group, a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has announced a notable 10.4 percent increase in its revenues for the first half of 2024, reaching AED 2.4 billion. The growth in revenue was driven by significant increases in both outpatient and inpatient services, which saw boosts of AED 137 million and AED 82 million, respectively. This rise reflects the group's expanding healthcare services and enhanced patient engagement.



Despite facing higher direct costs due to ongoing investments in oncology aimed at future revenue growth, Burjeel’s EBITDA, excluding one-off items, rose by 2.2 percent to AED 477 million. These investments are part of the group’s strategy to meet growing patient demand and strengthen its oncology services. The increased operational costs were managed effectively, contributing to the overall revenue growth.



The group’s net profit, excluding non-recurring items and taxes, grew by 5.9 percent to AED 238 million. This increase in profitability was supported by revenue growth and reductions in financing and depreciation costs. The positive financial performance underscores Burjeel Holdings’ successful execution of its strategic investments and operational efficiencies during the first half of the year.



