British law enforcement boss threatens Elon Musk

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of the United Kingdom’s crackdown on online hate speech, Sir Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, has warned that foreigners could face consequences for inciting hatred via social media. Rowley, in a statement to Sky News on Friday, declared that the would utilize the full extent of the law against those perpetrating online crimes, including those operating from abroad. He specifically mentioned Elon Musk as a potential subject of investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the crackdown.



The warning comes in response to a series of right-wing riots across the United Kingdom, which erupted following a tragic incident in Southport. A teenager of Rwandan descent was responsible for a stabbing spree that resulted in three deaths and ten injuries. The riots, initially fueled by false rumors that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant, quickly expanded into broader anti-Islam and anti-immigration demonstrations. Last Sunday, tensions escalated further as rioters set fire to a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.



In the wake of these riots, which have led to the arrest of over 700 individuals and the charging of more than 300 people, there has been a particular focus on those engaging in online activities. Over 30 individuals have been charged with offenses related to online content that allegedly incites violence or hatred. Critics, including Elon Musk, have raised concerns that the crackdown could be stifling free speech and creating a "two-tier" justice system, where the treatment of white British suspects differs significantly from that of immigrants.

