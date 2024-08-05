How School Lunches Have Transformed Over The Years

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

A third of parents eat their kids' lunchbox rejects for dinner, according to a recent poll.

The survey of 2,000 parents with school-aged children took an in-depth look at the American child's palate, nutrition and how parents get creative to keep their kids fed.

According to parents, although more than one in five (17%) said their child's lunch is much more gourmet than they had as a kid, parents estimate that 21% of their child's lunch comes home uneaten at the end of the day, on average.

And when they're not eating the leftovers themselves (29%), parents said they'll offer leftover lunch as an afterschool snack (25%) or put it back in the fridge or pantry (22%). Although 41% admit throwing leftovers away.

Commissioned by NatureSweet and conducted by Talker Research, the survey took a close look at how school lunches have changed over the years.

There's been quite an evolution according to parents with 43% saying today's school lunches are healthier than theirs ever were, while over a quarter (28%) said there's more variety.

Although the classic sandwich (61%), chips (56%) and juice (52%) combo is the most popular lunch for kids these days.

When asked about their kid's least favorite lunch foods, parents listed snap peas (40%) and green beans (36%), along with tuna salad (36%) and hard-boiled eggs (32%).

But when it comes to kids' food preferences, parents cited quick foods (50%), fresh foods (38%), foods kids can pack themselves (31%) and non-messy foods (30%) as the biggest factors for what kids like in their lunch.

And parents most prioritize nutrients (54%), taste (45%) and cost (33%) when grocery shopping for their kids.

But when thinking of the school schedule grind, the majority of respondents (60%) feel guilty when feeding their children more easy, unhealthy foods rather than whole foods due to being busy (20%) and pickiness (21%).

And the situation is multi-layered as many labeled themselves as“stressed” (30%) and“struggling” (21%) parents.

So, more than a few (79%) have gone to dramatic lengths to gatekeep unhealthy foods from their kiddos, like avoiding them at the store (30%), hiding them (18%), and telling white lies (13%).

“As many parents know, it can be challenging to get your kids to eat what's in their lunchbox, especially whole foods,” said Dr. Martin Ruebelt, chief scientific officer at NatureSweet.“With this study, we wanted to shine a light on how parents go the extra mile to give their kids healthy, nutritious foods, and the ways they get creative to keep their kids well-fed.”

According to results, the trick is in the presentation: One in three (31%) disclosed they buy snacks and foods with fun packaging that they know will excite their child. And a quarter (24%) rely on cute containers and lunchboxes.

More than half (54%) even said their kid is more likely to eat food if its packaging has their favorite TV show character on it.

But appearances aside, parents said they're working to educate their kiddos about wellness by actively teaching them about healthy foods and diet (42%), modeling healthy eating (34%) and prioritizing healthy habits in the family's schedule (31%).

“Incorporating whole foods and produce into your family's diet and busy lifestyles isn't as time-consuming as it once was,” adds Dr. Ruebelt.“There are so many grab-and-go healthy snacking options on the market that incorporate whole foods such as produce that are delicious, convenient, and more importantly, kid approved.”

