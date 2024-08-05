Al-Sisi, Turkish FM Address Gaza War, Escalating Regional Tensions In Cairo Meeting

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has received Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan and his delegation. The Monday meeting was attended by Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, and the Turkish Ambassador to Cairo.

The Egyptian presidential spokesperson stated that the Turkish Foreign Minister conveyed greetings and appreciation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Al-Sisi appreciated this gesture and praised the positive outcomes of Erdogan's visit to Egypt last February, which marked a positive start in the relationship between the two countries. The overall bilateral relations were reviewed during the meeting.

The aspiration to hold the first meeting of the high-level strategic council between Egypt and Türkiye was confirmed. This council represents a shift in bilateral cooperation, based on mutual respect and common interest, reflecting the historical relations between the two peoples. It aims to enhance coordination and consultation between the two countries to achieve security and stability in the region.

The meeting focused on the latest regional developments and the signs of dangerous escalation. President Al-Sisi emphasized that the Middle East is at a very delicate and dangerous turning point, requiring the highest levels of self-restraint and the voice of reason and wisdom.

President Al-Sisi further stressed that defusing the escalating tension requires concerted efforts from active forces and the international community to enforce an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide opportunities for political and diplomatic solutions. He noted that Egypt has repeatedly warned of the dangers of expanding the war, which threatens regional and international peace and security, as well as the capabilities, security, and stability of the region's peoples.

The two parties agreed on the seriousness of the regional scene and condemned Israeli escalation policies. They reviewed the latest developments in Egypt's ongoing and intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees.

Moreover, President Al-Sisi stressed that regional developments should not overshadow efforts to deliver relief aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are suffering from inhumane living and health conditions and the lack of necessities.

The need to push for a radical and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue was also emphasized, based on the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 lines, to achieve justice, security, and stability in the region sustainably.