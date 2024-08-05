Hong Kong Wraps Up Fruitful ASEAN Visit Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - A high-level Hong Kong delegation, led by Chief Executive John Lee, has wrapped up a fruitful six-day visit to three Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, namely Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam (28 July – August 2, 2024).





Hong Kong's Chief Executive Mr John Lee (left) meets with the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Mr Nguyen Ho Hai (right).

Adopting the theme of "Super-connecting New Pathways to Success", Mr Lee said the visit had achieved its goals, including strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing government-to-government and business-to-business co-operation across various sectors.



A total of 55 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed during the three-nation visit. They covered sectors ranging from economic co-operation, investment promotion, aviation services, information and technology, financial services and capital market development to trade, logistics co-operation, customs collaboration and education exchange.



Mr Lee also highlighted five key results from the trip, including strengthening government-to-government relations and communications; reaching consensus on areas of development and co-operation; laying a solid foundation for future collaboration between Hong Kong and ASEAN; enhancing a shared strong will to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative; and confirming the three countries' support for Hong Kong's accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.



"We are very happy that the visit has reaped all these good results," Mr Lee said. "But what is even more important is the goodwill that we have built, and the friendship that we have created and strengthened."



In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which was the last stop of the visit, 22 MOUs were exchanged to promote co-operation between various institutions and enterprises.



Mr Lee also visited a garment manufacturer, which has its headquarters in Hong Kong, to learn more about the company's business development experience in Vietnam.





Mr Lee (first right) visits a garment manufacturer in Vietnam headquartered in Hong Kong.

Speaking at a business luncheon in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr Lee noted that Hong Kong had relaxed entrance visa requirements for Vietnam nationals wanting to visit Hong Kong. He also said that the MOUs would further boost tourism and education ties between Hong Kong and Vietnam.





Mr Lee speaks at a business luncheon in Vietnam co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

"Two of our leading universities, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, are, respectively, signing MOUs with three universities and a leading secondary school in Ho Chi Minh City. The agreements will present scholarship opportunities in undergraduate and graduate programmes, and promote educational collaboration." Mr Lee said.



HKU's business school emphasised the advantages of pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Hong Kong.



Dr Tuan Quang Phan (Director of the Representative Office of HKU in Vietnam and Associate Professor, HKU Business School) said, "Vietnamese business leaders are eager to learn more about doing business with their largest trading partner. Executives and students alike have shown keen interest in learning more about business opportunities in Hong Kong and Greater China.



"Consistently recognised as the most international university worldwide, HKU serves as a vital bridge between Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia, and the global community. Notably, our MBA programme is also ranked as the top one-year MBA programme globally," Dr Tuan said, adding that Hong Kong boasts a rich history of academic excellence, anchored by numerous research institutions and top-ranked universities.



"As a global financial hub and a key part of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Hong Kong is ideally positioned to attract top talent in AI, technology, healthcare, and digital business," Dr Tuan said. "The GBA, with its dynamic ecosystem, is emerging as a leader in global technology and healthcare sectors. Studying in Hong Kong, the central research hub of the GBA, places Vietnamese students at the forefront of both Western and Eastern technological advancements."











