IXL Learning Acquires Leading Publisher, Carson Dellosa Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The expands IXL Learning's portfolio of educational resources for teachers and families

SAN MATEO, Calif. and GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL

is excited to announce the acquisition of Carson Dellosa Education , the market-leading publisher of teaching supplies for educators and families. The partnership reinforces IXL's dedication to supporting learners across all stages of their educational journey, both in physical and digital formats, while expanding its presence in the publishing industry.

Carson Dellosa Education is renowned for high-quality products, including its best-selling workbooks, Spectrum and Summer Bridge Activities.

Continue Reading

"Carson Dellosa Education's exceptional products, rich history, and passion for putting students first make it an ideal partner for IXL," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning . "We look forward to supporting Carson Dellosa's mission to empower educators and families so they can ignite a love of learning in students."

"We are delighted to be joining forces with such a well-known and respected leader in education," said Kelly Stone Geer, CEO of Carson Dellosa Education . "Reinforcing essential skills with tactile materials broadens learning opportunities and empowers children to thrive. By combining our strengths, we can offer a more holistic approach to education that makes learning fun wherever it happens."

Founded in Greensboro, North Carolina, by two educators, Patty Carson and Janet Dellosa, Carson Dellosa Education was born from a desire to make learning more engaging for children. Inspired by their classroom experiences, the founders began crafting innovative materials that could be used at home and school to help students grow. Nearly 50 years later, Carson Dellosa is renowned for its high-quality products, including best-selling workbooks, hands-on learning materials, and classroom decor.

Carson Dellosa's best-selling summer workbook series, Summer Bridge Activities , combats summer learning loss by engaging children in quick, research-supported learning exercises that prepare them for the next school year. The series also includes free apps for iOS and Android devices, which expand on its books and provide students with fun, gamified ways to keep their skills sharp over the summer. Spectrum , a cornerstone of Carson Dellosa Education's offerings, has been trusted by educators and parents for more than 20 years. Featuring over 100 titles and backed by research, Spectrum's K-8 workbooks help students master new concepts, prepare for tests, and strengthen skills in core subjects. Both Spectrum and Summer Bridge Activities workbooks are correlated with Common Core, all 50 U.S. state standards, and Canadian educational standards.

Evercore served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to IXL Learning in the transaction.

Even more intriguing ways to learn

The acquisition of Carson Dellosa Education, expands IXL Learning's portfolio of print resources, which includes IXL's K-8 Ultimate Math Workbooks and Rosetta Stone's Picture Dictionaries . The Ultimate Math Workbooks are filled with captivating activities that spark students' curiosity and make math fun. Rosetta Stone's interactive picture dictionaries immerse learners in new languages, helping them build vocabulary skills in Mandarin, Spanish, and French.

About Carson Dellosa Education

At Carson Dellosa, we believe that education is everywhere. Whether at school, at home, or on-the-go, life is filled with learning moments. As the market-leading publisher of children's supplemental educational products, we've been bridging school and home with innovative solutions for teachers and families for nearly 50 years. Our market-leading brands Carson Dellosa Education®, Spectrum®, Summer Bridge®, Brighter Child®, and Rourke Educational Media are available at more than 10,000 retail locations.

About IXL Learning

IXL Learning has revolutionized educational technology since its founding in 1998. Today, the company leads the world of education through innovation and provides a diverse set of products and services that help learners develop skills in math, literacy, language, and more. IXL Learning's brands include IXL , Rosetta Stone , Dictionary , Thesaurus , SpanishDictionary , ingles , FrenchDictionary , Emmersion , Wyzant , Vocabulary , TPT , ABCya , Education , and Carson Dellosa Education . The company's mission is to create breakthrough solutions to education's most pressing challenges and inspire students to become life-long learners. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning