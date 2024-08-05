Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from HE Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America Antony Blinken.
The phone conversation discussed the close strategic ties between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and strengthen them.
Both sides also discussed the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the updates of the joint mediation efforts aimed at ending the war on the Strip, and the constant tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.
