Jamie Penner's Reimagine Gaining International Airplay And Streaming Success

NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just days after its official release, Jamie Penner's new album "Reimagine" is making waves in the industry. This guitar-driven masterpiece, featuring a blend of original tracks and innovative covers, has quickly garnered significant attention and acclaim."Reimagine," Jamie's fifth album, was meticulously crafted over a year in his studio, The Rock Quarry, from May 2023 to May 2024. Known for his studio recording prowess, Jamie performed all instruments and vocals on the album, showcasing his versatile talent. The album is available on all major streaming platforms and physical CDs can be purchased from jamiepenner.The album's unique mix of original songs and fresh takes on classics like "My Maria," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," and "A Hard Day's Night" has resonated with audiences. Tracks from "Reimagine" have already streamed in the thousands, and the album is receiving airplay on radio stations across Canada and select markets in the United States.“An Endless Journey”,“Time Moves On”, and“Just a Moment” are the singles that are leading the initial charge.Jamie Penner's previous albums enjoyed significant success, with his last two records charting for several weeks on WRCT 88.3 FM in Pittsburgh, including multiple weeks at the number one spot. "Reimagine" is poised to continue this trend, delivering captivating and soulful music to listeners worldwide.For more information, album purchases, and to hear samples, visit jamiepenner or contact Jamie directly at ....

