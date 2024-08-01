(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign has strongly criticized Israel for its recent on Beirut, labeling it a flagrant breach of international principles that could escalate tensions across the Middle East. According to Andrey Nastasyin, deputy spokesman for the ministry, the bombing targeted a residential area near one of Beirut’s largest hospitals, resulting in casualties including a woman and two children. The strike also caused extensive damage to the hospital and left over 80 people wounded.



During a briefing in Moscow, Nastasyin emphasized Russia's stance against military operations in densely populated areas, highlighting the potential for significant civilian harm and infrastructure destruction. He condemned Israel’s actions as a clear violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and fundamental norms of international law, stressing the need for all parties to exercise utmost restraint in response to the incident.



The deputy spokesman underscored that no Russian citizens were harmed in the attack and advised against travel to Lebanon amidst the escalating situation. He called for international attention to the repercussions of such military actions, warning of heightened regional tensions.



Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrike, asserting it was targeted at a Hezbollah commander linked to a missile attack on a Golan Heights village just days prior. The incident has sparked international concern and calls for de-escalation amid fears of broader conflict in the already volatile region.

