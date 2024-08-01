US secures 103-86 win over South Sudan in Olympic men's basketball

(MENAFN) In men's action at the Paris 2024 on Wednesday, Team USA secured a decisive 103-86 victory over South Sudan. The game, held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, showcased strong performances from several US players. Bam Adebayo led the scoring with 18 points, while Kevin Durant contributed 14 points. Anthony Edwards added 13 points and LeBron James chipped in 12 points, highlighting a well-rounded team effort.



For South Sudan, Nuni Omot was the standout performer, leading his team with 21 points. Carlik Jones followed with 18 points, and Bul Kuol added 16 points. Wenyen Gabriel made a notable impact on the boards with 10 rebounds, but it was not enough to counter the dominant performance of Team USA.



In another Group C matchup, Serbia delivered a commanding 107-66 upset victory over Puerto Rico. Serbian star Nikola Jokic had a standout game, achieving a double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. Filip Petrusev supported with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 13 points. Christopher Ortiz was Puerto Rico's top scorer with 19 points.



With these results, Team USA has secured a spot in the quarterfinals and sits at the top of Group C with two wins. Serbia, with their recent victory, holds second place in the group with one win. The outcomes of these games set the stage for the final group matches, which will determine the overall standings and progression to the knockout stages of the tournament.

MENAFN01082024000045015839ID1108506084