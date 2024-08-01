Over-weight Olympic ‘Christ’ plans on suing critics

(MENAFN) Barbara Butch, a prominent French DJ and LGBTQ community icon, has initiated legal proceedings in response to a barrage of online abuse and threats she received following her performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The performance, which has stirred controversy, led Butch to publicly address the harassment on social and announce her decision to pursue legal action against her detractors.



In an Instagram post, Butch described the cyber harassment she endured as "particularly violent," highlighting the severity of the threats directed towards her. Her lawyer, Audrey Msellati, issued a statement confirming the filing of multiple complaints against individuals, both domestic and international, involved in the harassment campaign. Msellati emphasized that Butch is determined to prosecute any future attempts to intimidate her.



The legal complaint has been submitted to the Paris prosecutor's office, which is now tasked with assessing whether a formal police investigation is warranted. According to reports, the prosecutor's office has acknowledged receipt of Butch's complaint and has assigned a specialized police unit to investigate the matter. The focus of the investigation will reportedly center on discriminatory messages related to religion or sexual orientation that were directed at Butch online.



During the controversial Olympic ceremony segment, Butch, known for her advocacy as a "love activist," appeared wearing a silver headdress resembling a halo, accompanied by drag artists, dancers, and other performers. Critics have alleged that the scene, which evoked themes reminiscent of "The Last Supper," mocked religious iconography, sparking widespread debate and condemnation.



The unfolding legal action underscores broader discussions about online harassment, artistic expression, and the protection of individuals from targeted abuse based on their identity or beliefs. As Butch seeks legal recourse, the case has garnered international attention, prompting reflection on the boundaries of artistic interpretation and the responsibilities of public figures in the digital age.



Moving forward, the outcome of Butch's legal efforts will likely shape discussions on the intersection of freedom of expression, cultural sensitivity, and the consequences of online hate speech in contemporary society. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by individuals navigating public visibility and advocacy amidst polarized societal attitudes.

