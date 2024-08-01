Eight Indians Killed After Joining Russian Army, MEA Say Another 63 Have Sought Discharge Amid War With Ukraine
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eight Indians have been killed while serving in the Russian armed forces while another 63 are seeking early discharge. The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday amid growing furore over those 'duped' into joining the Russian army .
“12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge. Eight deaths have been reported where the citizenship of the deceased has been verified as Indian,” the MEA told the Rajya Sabha.
