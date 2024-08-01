Impact of extreme heatwaves on daily lives gets clarified

(MENAFN) Across the Middle East, this summer has witnessed a series of intense heatwaves that have left a profound impact on daily life, exacerbating challenges in regions already grappling with climate change vulnerabilities.



During the annual Hajj pilgrimage in mid-June, temperatures in Makkah soared to nearly 52°C, resulting in tragic consequences with over 1,300 reported deaths. This extreme heat not only tested the endurance of pilgrims but also highlighted the region's susceptibility to heat-related health risks.



In Egypt, rising temperatures have strained the country's power infrastructure, leading to sporadic blackouts and disruptions in daily life. The situation in Lebanon has been equally challenging, with many residents facing limited access to electricity and cooling amidst scorching temperatures. Meanwhile, Iraq has responded by unprecedentedly reducing working hours to mitigate the adverse effects of the heat on its population.



In this episode of Beyond The Headlines, host Ismaeel Naar explores the multifaceted impacts of these heatwaves on various Arab countries, shedding light on how soaring temperatures have disrupted daily routines, strained resources, and underscored the urgent need for climate resilience measures across the region. The discussion provides insights into the humanitarian, economic, and societal repercussions of extreme weather events, emphasizing the importance of adaptive strategies in the face of escalating climate challenges in the Middle East.

