Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Death: Court Grants Bail To SUV Driver Blamed For Tragedy

8/1/2024 9:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday granted bail to Manoj Kathuria, the SUV driver in the unfortunate death of three IAS aspirants in the Old Rajender Nagar area.

AsiaNet News

