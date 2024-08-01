Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen Defeats Fellow Indian HS Prannoy To Storm Into Quarterfinals
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic encounter at the Paris olympics 2024, two of India's top badminton players clashed in a thrilling Round of 16 match on Thursday. Lakshya Sen emerged victorious against HS Prannoy, securing his spot in the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win. Sen displayed a dominant performance, winning the match 21-12, 21-6.
The highly anticipated match marked the first time in Olympic history that two Indian shuttlers faced off against each other in a knockout stage. Both players came into the match with strong performances in the group stages.
Sen showcased his prowess with a commanding 21-18, 21-12 victory over Indonesia's Jonathan Christie. Meanwhile,
Prannoy had to battle hard in his final group game, coming from behind to defeat Vietnam's Le Duc Phat 16-21, 21-11, 21-12.
In the Round of 16 clash, Sen's agility and precision were on full display. He quickly took control of the match, winning the first game 21-12. Prannoy, known for his resilience, struggled to find his rhythm as Sen continued to dominate. The second game saw Sen maintain his momentum, clinching it 21-6 and securing a spot in the quarterfinals.
MENAFN01082024007385015968ID1108506071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.