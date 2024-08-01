Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen Defeats Fellow Indian HS Prannoy To Storm Into Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic encounter at the Paris 2024, two of India's top badminton players clashed in a thrilling Round of 16 match on Thursday. Lakshya Sen emerged victorious against HS Prannoy, securing his spot in the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win. Sen displayed a dominant performance, winning the match 21-12, 21-6.

The highly anticipated match marked the first time in Olympic history that two Indian shuttlers faced off against each other in a knockout stage. Both players came into the match with strong performances in the group stages.

Sen showcased his prowess with a commanding 21-18, 21-12 victory over Indonesia's Jonathan Christie. Meanwhile,

Prannoy had to battle hard in his final group game, coming from behind to defeat Vietnam's Le Duc Phat 16-21, 21-11, 21-12.

In the Round of 16 clash, Sen's agility and precision were on full display. He quickly took control of the match, winning the first game 21-12. Prannoy, known for his resilience, struggled to find his rhythm as Sen continued to dominate. The second game saw Sen maintain his momentum, clinching it 21-6 and securing a spot in the quarterfinals.