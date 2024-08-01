Gershkovich gets ready to be freed by Russia in inmates exchange

(MENAFN) According to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, Evan Gershkovich, a 32-year-old journalist for the Wall Street Journal imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, is expected to be released as part of a prisoner exchange orchestrated by Moscow. Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher referenced the network’s chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who indicated that Gershkovich will be returning to the United States on Thursday. Details regarding other individuals involved in the potential exchange were not disclosed.



The news of Gershkovich's impending release coincided with observations from Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, which noted the movement of a plane previously used in a 2022 exchange between businessman Viktor Bout and American basketball player Brittney Griner, traveling from Moscow to Kaliningrad. This development hinted at ongoing diplomatic efforts involving prisoner swaps between Russia and other countries.



Meanwhile, reports from Slovenian outlet N1 suggested a broader initiative for a "larger exchange of prisoners" involving Russia, the United States, Germany, and Belarus. Among those potentially included are Artem and Anna Dulcevs, a Russian couple accused of espionage by Slovenia.



Evan Gershkovich, the son of Soviet emigrants, has built his career focusing extensively on Russia and Eastern Europe. His detention occurred in March 2023 in Ekaterinburg, Russia, where he was charged with espionage by Russian authorities who claimed he was attempting to gather classified information related to a Russian defense enterprise. Gershkovich and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, vehemently denied these allegations, with the United States State Department condemning his detention as wrongful.



In a trial held behind closed doors last month, Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison, a move criticized internationally as unjust and politically motivated. The development of his release as part of a prisoner swap highlights ongoing diplomatic negotiations and efforts to address geopolitical tensions through diplomatic means.



As the situation unfolds, the impending release of Evan Gershkovich underscores the complexities of international relations, human rights, and the role of journalism in reporting from regions fraught with political sensitivities and legal challenges. The outcome of his return to the United States is anticipated with interest globally, reflecting broader concerns about press freedom and diplomatic resolutions to international disputes.

