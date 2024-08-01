'Well Thought Out Design': Opposition Ridicules BJP Over 'Leak' In New Parliament Building Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Opposition parties are taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after some videos showed water 'leaking' from the roof of the new Parliament building as heavy rains lashed Delhi on Wednesday, July 31. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Akhilesh took a swipe at the saffron party, saying people are thinking if this was a“well thought out plan” of the ruling government, while hailing the“sturdy” old Parliament building.

Akhilesh Yadav also shared a of a lobby of the new Parliament building where a bucket was kept on the floor to collect the water dripping from its roof. The lobby is reportedly built at the cost of ₹1,000 crore.

In a post in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said,“The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the Parliament built with billions of rupees.”

In another jibe at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said people are asking whether“water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or...”

NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING ROOF WATER LEAK: VIDEO

Congress' Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore also posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof and said,“Paper leakage outside , water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said,“New parliament lobby is leaking water. Given the building is a monstrous edifice to Narendra Modi's ego it is only fitting that it has got shaky post 2024 lok sabha results. Bharat Mandapam leaks another case in point.”

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain aimed to highlight the 'worsening' condition of the capital city after a few hours of rain .“From the Parliament to the roads everything is flooded. Old Parliament building built 100 years ago never faced any leakage but the new Parliament built just a year ago has started leaking,” Naseer Hussain said.