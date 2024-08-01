عربي


Inside IBM's Sustainability Strategy With Justina Nixon-Saintil, EP #91

8/1/2024 4:00:41 AM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Invested In Climate

As IBM's first Chief Impact Officer, Justina oversees the company's strategic alignment with business goals and ESG considerations, ensuring preparedness for regulatory changes and enhancing efforts in education and sustainability. With IBM's long history of corporate responsibility, her role emphasizes scaling impactful initiatives globally, particularly in AI and hybrid cloud. She focuses on training individuals in AI and ethical AI, leveraging these technologies for significant community impacts, and providing access to technology programs to help people succeed in the workplace. Her daily focus is on driving and scaling these efforts to align with IBM's leadership in the tech industry and measure their community impact.

