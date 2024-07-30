Benchmade Knife Company Wins Best Cutlery, Hand Pliers, Or Tool At ICAST 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New collection honored at the annual water and fishing tradeshow

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The brand-new American-made Water Collection by Benchmade Knife Company (Benchmade) has garnered attention amongst fans of saltwater and freshwater fisherman everywhere with the proprietary that utilizes the highest quality steel and materials available. Benchmade's Water Collection has been awarded Best in Category in Best Cutlery, Hand Pliers, or Tools at ICAST 2024.

This all-encompassing collection includes two fillet knives (Fishcrafter TM seven inch and FishcrafterTM nine inch), two fixed blades (Intersect TM and UndercurrentTM), and two folding knives (Adira TM and Mini AdiraTM). The brand's first-ever line of water-focused knives features proprietary technologies and CPM-MagnaCut blade steel to maximize performance and longevity in saltwater and freshwater environments. Benchmade celebrates this recognition from ICAST as the show consists of some of the best products and brands in the water industry.

“The Water Collection represents a significant milestone for Benchmade as we venture into the fishing category," says President and CEO of Benchmade Jon deAsis.“We are proud to offer a collection of tools that push the envelope of what's possible and meet the requirements of those who demand the best."

The Water Collection expands Benchmade's category offerings, embodying the brand's dedication to precision craftsmanship and innovation. Santoprene® handles on the fixed blades and fillet knives and textured Grivory® handles on the folding knives are designed to maximize grip in cold, wet conditions. The blade steel is CPM-MagnaCut, specifically heat-treated for best-in-class corrosion resistance against harsh saltwater environments.

ICAST represents the annual gathering of the most innovative brands in the water industry. The show epitomizes the craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology that fishermen expect from trusted and carried brands. The award at ICAST 2024 marks a celebrated moment for the brand as this was Benchmade's first year attending the tradeshow to introduce new designs and celebrate the industry. Benchmade strives to tackle new challenges, introduce fresh designs, implement eye-catching materials into products, and pioneer new technologies.

“Being recognized by those who dedicate their lives to the water industry is a significant moment for us,” says Benchmade VP of Marketing and Product Joe Prebich.“The Water Collection pushed us to go further than ever before. This award shows us that the fishing community thought the same of our American-made design, and our team is motivated and driven to continue down this exciting path of innovation.”

Available at and at select wholesale partners, the Water Collection embodies Benchmade's commitment to excellence, offering precision and durability in any scenario around water.

