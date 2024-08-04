Friendship Day: Geetanjali Mishra Talks About Her Special Bond With Co-Star Sapna Sikarwar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) On the occasion of Friendship Day, Geetanjali Mishra, who essays the role of Rajesh, the wife of the titular character in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has opened up about her special friendship with co-actor Sapna Sikarwar.

For Geetanjali, sharing the screen with Sapna, whom she has known for over a decade, is a blessing.

The actress revealed that Sapna often treats her to her favourite delicacies during shoots.

Geetanjali said:“In real life, my closest friend is Sapna Sikarwar, who plays my sister Bimlesh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. We've known each other for about ten years, but our bond has grown even stronger since I joined the show.”

The two actresses enjoy meals together on set, and Sapna often waits for Geetanjali if she finishes early or Geetanjali arrives early if Sapna's schedule is delayed, so they can chat while eating.

“Not once, but every day, she brings my favourite foods and surprises me. So, mentioning just one surprise would be an injustice to her (laughs). True friendship transcends distance, and caring for each other from afar is essential. Sapna is the kind of friend who sometimes puts me in difficult situations (laughs). Together, we create problems for others,” Geetanjalim added.

Geetanjali, who is known for her roles in 'Crime Patrol', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Balika Vadhu', and 'Naagin', took on the role of Mrs. Rajesh Singh after replacing Kamna Pathak on the show last year.

The actress plays the role of the level-headed wife of Happu Singh and has shared that, as a viewer, she has always enjoyed watching the show for its engaging characters and storylines.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.