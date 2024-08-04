What’S In Ananya Panday’S Closet? Take A Peek Inside

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Ananya Panday has given fans a rare glimpse into her wardrobe, offering an exclusive look inside her stylish closet.

On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from a recent night out with her friends.

What caught everyone's attention was her stunning looks and closet.

The picture of her closet showcased an array of chic and trendy outfits.

The snapshot reveals a well-organised space brimming with fashionable pieces, from elegant dresses to casual wear.

In the photo, Ananya's closet features neatly arranged shelves of clothing, vibrant accessories, and an impressive collection of shoes.

The actress's taste for fashion is evident, with her wardrobe reflecting a blend of classic elegance and contemporary style.

The post provides an inspiring look at how the star curates her wardrobe, making it a must-see for anyone interested in the latest fashion trends.

Ananya posted a few mirror selfies before heading out for the 'girls night'.

She wore a skims-style grey slip dress that hugged her curves perfectly, styling her hair into a sleek high bun with a middle part.

A packed suitcase sprawled on the floor can be seen in the background.

The Instagram carousel also features her pet dog and a picture of a drink garnished with chilli.

The actress captioned the pictures:“Girls night,” followed by a red chilli emoji.

Ananya, who is known for her roles in films like 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', continues to captivate her audience not only with her acting but also with her impeccable fashion sense.

The actress will next be seen starring in the web series 'Call Me Bae'. The show follows a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

'Call Me Bae', directed by Collin D'Cunha, will soon be streaming on Prime Video.