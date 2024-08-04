China reports identification of 5 human cases of cutaneous anthrax

(MENAFN) On Friday, state media reported that China has identified five human cases of cutaneous anthrax, a typically associated with animal infections. The cases were discovered after five farm workers came into direct contact with infected cattle at a beef farm located in Yanggu County, in the eastern Shandong province. These workers are currently experiencing only mild symptoms and are receiving and isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.



Health authorities are closely monitoring those who had close contact with the infected individuals to ensure that the situation remains under control. Cutaneous anthrax, while serious, usually occurs when individuals come into contact with infected animals or animal products that have been contaminated. The disease is commonly linked to handling animal products such as wool, hides, or hair that have been exposed to anthrax spores.



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are four distinct types of anthrax. Cutaneous anthrax specifically arises when anthrax spores enter the body through a cut or scrape on the skin. It typically manifests on areas such as the head, neck, forearms, and hands, where the spores may have come into contact during handling of infected animals or contaminated products.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514493