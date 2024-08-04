Sudanese Army reports deterring of assault by RSF on Blue Nile State

(MENAFN) The Sudanese has reported successfully repelling an assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on Blue Nile State, located in southeastern Sudan. According to the army, the Fourth Infantry Division played a crucial role in thwarting the RSF's attack on the town of Guli. During the engagement, Sudanese forces seized equipment from the RSF and neutralized a substantial number of RSF fighters, indicating a significant military success for the army in the ongoing conflict.



Blue Nile State is one of 13 out of Sudan's 18 states that have been directly affected by the protracted violence that has ravaged the country. The conflict began in April 2023, ignited by deep-seated disagreements between Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. These disputes center on the integration of the RSF into the national army, a contentious issue that has sparked widespread fighting.



The war has resulted in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with nearly 16,000 people reported killed and millions displaced from their homes. The scale of the crisis has prompted international scrutiny, and Sudan has taken the matter to the UN Security Council. On March 29, the Sudanese government filed a complaint against the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of supporting the RSF—a claim the UAE has firmly denied. This international dimension adds complexity to the conflict, further exacerbating the dire situation on the ground.

