Death rate from devastating landslides in southern India rises to 215

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the devastating landslide in Kerala, a southern Indian state, had claimed the lives of 215 people, with an additional 206 individuals still reported as missing. This tragic event struck the Wayanad district earlier in the week, prompting an extensive rescue operation that has now extended into its fifth day.



The massive landslide triggered a search and recovery effort involving numerous agencies and local authorities. Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, provided an update indicating that the search operation is approaching its conclusion. With the immediate rescue phase winding down, the focus is now shifting towards planning and implementing a thorough rehabilitation process to assist the survivors and rebuild affected communities.



In a related development, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh has also been grappling with severe weather-related incidents. On early Thursday, a series of cloudbursts caused significant destruction, resulting in the deaths of six people and leaving 47 others missing. The cloudbursts have led to severe disruptions in the region, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.



Officials in Himachal Pradesh are actively working to address the aftermath of these weather events, highlighting the widespread impact on both infrastructure and local populations. The situation underscores the broader challenges faced by these regions due to recent extreme weather conditions, which have led to significant loss of life and property.

