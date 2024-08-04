Nvidia delays AI chip launch due to design flaws, affecting key technology customers

(MENAFN) Nvidia is facing a significant setback as the launch of its new artificial intelligence chip has been delayed due to design flaws, a industry magazine. A new agency, reported that this delay could extend by three months or more, potentially impacting Nvidia's key customers, including Meta Platforms, Google, and Microsoft. Last week, Nvidia informed Microsoft about the delay affecting its most advanced AI chip models in the Blackwell series. This information was confirmed by an unnamed Microsoft employee and another source familiar with the situation.



The delay suggests that substantial shipments of these AI chips are now expected no earlier than the first quarter of 2025. Despite these setbacks, an Nvidia spokesperson refrained from commenting on the specific details provided to customers about the delay but assured that "production is on track to ramp up" later this year. This delay poses challenges for major tech companies relying on Nvidia's advanced chips for their AI operations.



Furthermore, the news agency noted that Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Meta all declined to comment on the situation. A spokesperson for TSMC, the manufacturer of Nvidia's chip designs, also did not respond to requests for comment. This development highlights the potential disruptions in the AI technology supply chain and underscores the critical dependency of leading tech firms on Nvidia's advanced AI hardware.



