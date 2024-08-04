Russian Attack Damages Railway Infrastructure In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An overnight Russian attack on the Poltava region has damaged the railway infrastructure, with a number of trains bound for Kharkiv running with delays.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the attack damaged the tracks, electricity network, catenary poles, etc. There were no casualties.

Restoration works have already been carried out, and some trains have been run with reserve diesel locomotives. The power has also been almost completely restored.

"The routes of several Kharkiv-bound trains were promptly changed to continue the movement, but because of this they are running with significant delays," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Overnight into Sunday, August 4, explosions rang out in the Myrhorod district of the Poltava region.

