Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates As She Achieves Major Fitness Milestone

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday achieved a major milestone by completing over 21000 footsteps.

Rakul took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her smartwatch, which mentioned the actress did 21,573 steps and covered a distance of 15.37 kms.

She captioned the image:“Days like these” with dancing girl emojis.

On August 2, Rakul shared a glimpse into her 'simple joys of life', captured by her filmmaker-husband Jackky Bhagnani, whom she tagged as her“best” photographer.

She posted a slew of photos from her vacation abroad and captioned it: "Simple joys of life... PS: I have the best photographer by my side, Jackky Bhagnani.”

It was in February, when Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in Goa among their close friends and family members.

Rakul keeps offering her fans a glimpse into her day-to-day life on social media. Last month she shared her“shoot diaries” as she posted candid photos from her daily routine.

The post is captioned:“A day in our life goes like this #shootdiaries,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Talking about work, Rakul, who made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film“Gilli”, has worked in several language films including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

She has showcased her acting prowess in movies such as“Keratam”,“Venkatadri Express”,“Rough”,“Current Theega”,“Bruce Lee”,“Thadaiyara Thaakka”,“Puthagam”,“Yennamo Yedho”,“Yaariyan”,“Aiyaary”,“De De Pyaar De”,“Doctor G”,“Thank God” and“Chhatriwali”.

The actress was last seen on screen in the Tamil vigilante action film Indian 2”, directed by S. Shankar. She will next be seen in film such as“Meri Patni Ka Remake”,“Indian 3” and“De De Pyaar De 2”.