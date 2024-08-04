Kriti Kharbanda’S Sunday Is All About Self-Care

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Kriti Kharbanda spent her Sunday pampering herself by doing a beauty regime.

Kriti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a of herself with a facemask on. She pulled her hair back into a bun and added a hairband and is seen dressed in a casual grey T-shirt. She looks into the camera and smiles.

“#sundayskincare,” she wrote as the caption for the video.

Earlier this week, Kriti expressed her love for her actor-husband Pulkit Samrat through poetry on social media.

It was in March 2024, when Kriti and Pulkit got married in the National Capital. It was reported that they had specially curated a food menu filled with delicacies from different parts of the country for their guests. After the two got married, Pulkit made halwa for the first time for his wife as his“first rasoi”.

Calling him as a“green flag”, Kriti shared a string of pictures of Pulkit from the kitchen and wrote:“Green flag alert! Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn't think this was possible, but yet, It happened. Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he's making halwa.”

The actress added:“I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, "halwa bana raha hoon, it's my pehli rasoi. I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, 'that's so silly, we've both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship'.”

“You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I'll cook for our family here in Bengaluru. Simple! He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple.”

On the professional front, Kriti will next be seen in“Risky Romeo', in which she shares the screen with Sunny Singh.