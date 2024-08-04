Ex US president Jimmy Carter to cast voice for Kamala Harris in November

(MENAFN) On Saturday, former US President Jimmy Carter conveyed his hope to participate in the upcoming presidential election by casting his vote for Vice President Kamala Harris this November. As he approaches his centennial milestone, Carter’s primary focus has been on countering former President Donald Trump’s influence in the arena. In a statement shared by his son, Chip Carter, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter expressed his strong desire to support Harris, indicating that this has become a central objective for him.



Chip Carter communicated these sentiments through his grandson, Jason Carter, who noted that the former president has been increasingly attentive to current political issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Despite his advanced age, Carter remains deeply engaged with political developments, reflecting his enduring interest in national and global affairs. Carter, who served as the 39th President from 1977 to 1981, is currently recognized as the longest-living US president, a testament to his longevity and sustained influence.



At 99 years old, Carter has encountered some health challenges related to his age, resulting in brief hospital stays. Nevertheless, he continues to receive care at home and maintains a hopeful outlook toward participating in the election. His commitment to voting and involvement in political discourse highlights his enduring dedication to public service and his enduring relevance in contemporary political discussions, even as he nears a remarkable personal milestone.

