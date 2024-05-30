Gradually, then suddenly

Russians strengthen frontline superiority in Ukraine

James Davis notes that the limited scope of Russian forces' operations in Kharkov suggests they are a diversion, with the main offensive likely targeting the south to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.

Europe unlikely to join US tariffs on China

Diego Faßnacht writes that Europe shows little sign of joining President Biden's escalation of the trade war against China by significantly increasing tariffs on EVs, semiconductors, and solar cells. Germany, facing economic struggles, strongly opposes trade barriers against China.