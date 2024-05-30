(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Gradually, then suddenly
David P. Goldman writes that Ukraine remains the epicenter of global strategic risk, with the strategic position of the US and its allies weakening. Empires fail like Hemingway's character in The Sun Also Rises: gradually, then suddenly. Latest stories
Time for Netanyahu to start listening to his friends
Rising recognition of Palestine reverses fire on Israel
Google's AI is losing all touch with reality
Russians strengthen frontline superiority in Ukraine
James Davis notes that the limited scope of Russian forces' operations in Kharkov suggests they are a diversion, with the main offensive likely targeting the south to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.
Europe unlikely to join US tariffs on China
Diego Faßnacht writes that Europe shows little sign of joining President Biden's escalation of the trade war against China by significantly increasing tariffs on EVs, semiconductors, and solar cells. Germany, facing economic struggles, strongly opposes trade barriers against China.
Japan-China-South Korea restart FTA negotiations
Scott Foster assesses how the first China-Japan-South Korea summit since 2019 highlighted a commitment to free trade, contrasting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for opposition to China's subsidized overcapacity.
