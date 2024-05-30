Cyclone Remal leaves trail of devastation in northeast India, Bangladesh

(MENAFN) The northeastern region of India and parts of southern Bangladesh are reeling from the destructive impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall on Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 44 individuals. Triggering torrential rainfall and widespread flooding, the cyclone wrought havoc as it passed through Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.



In the remote state of Manipur, which has been grappling with the worst floods it has seen in nearly a decade, the cyclone's wrath resulted in the loss of 2 lives. Additionally, two more fatalities were reported in Senapati, a hilly district within Manipur.



As the affected regions grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, authorities have mobilized rescue operations to evacuate residents from high-risk areas, striving to mitigate further casualties and provide relief to those in distress.



The havoc caused by Cyclone Remal extends beyond Manipur, with neighboring Assam state also bearing the brunt of the relentless rainfall. Flood-like situations and landslides have been reported in eight districts of Assam, affecting the lives of approximately 41,000 people, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. The unfolding crisis underscores the urgent need for coordinated response efforts to address the escalating humanitarian challenges posed by the cyclone-induced devastation.

