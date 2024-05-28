Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ethiopia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, on the occasion of her country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished her everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to her country and friendly people. (end) mt

