Papua New Guinea informs UN that more than 2,000 are still buried under rubble after landslide

(MENAFN) Following a deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea, authorities have notified the United Nations that more than 2,000 individuals may be buried under the debris. The landslide occurred early Friday when a section of Mount Mungalo collapsed, engulfing Yambali village in rocks, mud, and uprooted trees, and severing the main provincial highway, hampering rescue efforts.



Tribal hostilities in the region have further complicated logistics for first responders, with military personnel required to ensure the safe delivery of aid. Luseta Laso Mana, acting director of Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Center, conveyed in a letter to the United Nations that the landslide had "buried more than 2,000 people alive" and caused significant destruction, posing severe economic consequences for the island nation.



Mana, who personally assessed the situation in the affected area, emphasized the urgent need for international assistance. Meanwhile, Serhan Aktoprak, chief of the International Organization for Migration's mission in Papua New Guinea, estimated that over 670 people were currently buried under the soil, based on average household population figures in the region. However, Aktoprak cautioned that the estimated death toll was subject to change as the situation evolved.



The devastating landslide has prompted Papua New Guinea to seek support from the international community to address the humanitarian crisis and facilitate rescue and recovery efforts. As authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage and search for survivors, the focus remains on providing assistance to affected communities and mitigating further risks in the aftermath of this natural disaster.

