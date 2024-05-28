ADDED And EDGE Sign Cooperation Agreement To Enhance Abu Dhabi's Industrial Capabilities - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) EDGE , one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, signed a cooperation agreement today to explore opportunities in strengthening the industrial capabilities of the UAE's largest emirate.

Under the cooperation agreement, signed at the Make in the Emirates Forum 2024, the EDGE Learning & Innovation Factory, a pioneering Industry 4.0 skills and advanced technology development hub, will provide high-quality training programmes, Industry 4.0 use case demonstrations, innovation events, and advisory services. As part of their efforts to achieve the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), ADDED and EDGE will also explore opportunities to enhance Abu Dhabi's industrial competitiveness and capabilities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and facilitate localised research in the field of sustainable manufacturing.

The cooperation agreement is the latest development in EDGE's Industry 4.0 roadmap, and in line with the UAE Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology's 'UAE Industry 4.0' initiative, which aims to transform the UAE's industrial base into a globally competitive, productive, and sustainable sector at the cutting-edge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.