عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian Citizens Executed In Kuwait

Iranian Citizens Executed In Kuwait


9/7/2024 3:10:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Kuwait, six individuals, including three Iranian citizens, have been executed, Azernews reports.

These individuals were found guilty of murder. This is the first execution in the country in the past year. The last execution in the emirate took place in July 2023. Of the six individuals who received the death penalty, three are Iranian, two are Kuwaiti, and one is Pakistani.

It is worth noting that in November 2022, Kuwait faced a diplomatic crisis with the European Union over the execution of seven people for murder and other crimes.

MENAFN07092024000195011045ID1108647800


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search