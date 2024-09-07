Iranian Citizens Executed In Kuwait
In Kuwait, six individuals, including three Iranian citizens,
have been executed, Azernews reports.
These individuals were found guilty of murder. This is the first
execution in the country in the past year. The last execution in
the emirate took place in July 2023. Of the six individuals who
received the death penalty, three are Iranian, two are Kuwaiti, and
one is Pakistani.
It is worth noting that in November 2022, Kuwait faced a
diplomatic crisis with the European Union over the execution of
seven people for murder and other crimes.
