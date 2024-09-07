عربي


Iranian President To Attend BRICS Summit In Kazan


9/7/2024 3:10:52 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will attend the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali as he informed TASS about this.

He noted that the Iranian President is expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as other counterparts and the Iranian community in Kazan. Raisi's speech at the summit is also planned.

The diplomat added that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iran and Russia might be signed during the BRICS summit or in a separate meeting of the presidents in Tehran or Moscow at a later date.

AzerNews

