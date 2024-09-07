Iranian President To Attend BRICS Summit In Kazan
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will attend the BRICS summit to
be held in Kazan from October 22-24, Azernews
reports, citing Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem
Jalali as he informed TASS about this.
He noted that the Iranian President is expected to meet with
Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as other counterparts and
the Iranian community in Kazan. Raisi's speech at the summit is
also planned.
The diplomat added that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Agreement between Iran and Russia might be signed during the BRICS
summit or in a separate meeting of the presidents in Tehran or
Moscow at a later date.
