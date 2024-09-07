NASA Releases First Photo Of Solar Sail Deployed In Space
At the end of August, the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration (NASA) announced the successful deployment of a
solar sail as part of the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System
(ACS3) mission, Azernews reports.
The agency has now released the first photo of the sail taken by
a camera onboard the spacecraft that delivered the mission to
Earth's orbit.
It is anticipated that solar sails will be used in the future to
propel satellites in space.
The released photo may appear somewhat distorted. This is due to
the spacecraft's slow rotation while in orbit. After sufficient
telemetry data is collected regarding the sail and the composite
guides holding it, NASA experts will stabilize the device. Clearer
images are expected to be captured afterward.
The spacecraft is equipped with four cameras, one of which took
the photo published by NASA. The lower part of the image shows
reflective square sails supported by composite beams, while the
upper part displays the back of one of the solar panels. The sail
elements appear somewhat distorted due to the wide-angle view of
the camera.
